By
The Associated Press

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — A court has ordered Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte’s fiercest critic in Congress arrested after the president revoked the senator’s 2011 amnesty for a failed coup attempt and revived rebellion charges against him.

Sen. Antonio Trillanes IV told a news conference Tuesday that he would agree to be arrested after a Manila court issued a warrant. The former military officer has been taking refuge in the Senate to avoid arrest before a warrant was issued.

Trillanes said “darkness and evil have prevailed in the country.” He called Duterte’s move a blow to democracy.

A Makati regional trial court officer said Trillanes can post bail for the rebellion case.

Trillanes said he could still be locked up by authorities for other reasons considering Duterte’s zeal to have him and other critics jailed.

