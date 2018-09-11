MANILA, Philippines (AP) — The Philippine president has vented his anger toward his fiercest political critic on a TV talk show, prompting opposition calls for him to focus instead on worsening inflation, rice shortages and an approaching powerful typhoon.

President Rodrigo Duterte attempted to explain on Tuesday the legal offensive he has launched against opposition Sen. Antonio Trillanes IV. He linked Trillanes’ political group to an alleged plot to oust him, and said he has ordered the release of intelligence provided by a foreign government about the alleged plan.

Opposition Sen. Risa Hontiveros responded that Duterte “should snap out of his fantasy with destabilization plots, roll up his sleeves and start working.”