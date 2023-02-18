MANILA, Philippines (AP) — A small plane carrying four people went missing Saturday after taking off southeast of the Philippine capital and a search was underway, aviation officials said.

The Cessna 340 left Albay province for Manila with a pilot, a crewmember and two passengers Saturday morning but has not been heard from since then, the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines said.

Aviation officials did not immediately provide details about the people onboard but said Philippine air force, coast guard and disaster-response agencies have been notified and asked to help in the search.

Separately, a single-engine Cessna plane that went missing with six people on board Jan. 24 in northern Isabela province remained missing. A search for the plane was continuing on and off depending on the weather in a remote mountainous hinterland in Isabela, officials said.