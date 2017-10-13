MANILA, Philippines (AP) — A Philippine plane carrying more than 180 passengers and crewmen veered off the runway after landing in a central province, prompting the pilot to order an evacuation of the aircraft, officials said Saturday.
The Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines said all passengers and crew of Cebu Pacific airline’s Airbus 320 aircraft were safe following late Friday’s incident, which caused the plane’s front landing gear to get stuck in a grassy area at the end of the runway at Iloilo province’s international airport.
More than 40 domestic and regional flights have been cancelled and airport crews were working to remove the stalled aircraft, which was partly blocking the runway, to allow flights to resume Saturday night.
Cebu Pacific, a leading Philippine carrier known for its budget flights, said it was working with authorities to investigate the incident and hasten the airport’s reopening.
