MANILA, Philippines (AP) — A Philippine court has convicted a man of multiple murder for a daring motorcycle bomb attack that killed a Muslim rebel-turned-congressman and three other people and wounded 10, including two legislators.

Judge Ralph Lee of the Regional Trial Court Branch 83 on Friday convicted Ikram Indama but acquitted two other key suspects in the Nov. 13 2007 bombing. The attack killed Rep. Wahab Akbar as he walked out of a lobby in the House of Representatives.

Senior State Prosecutor Peter Ong says Indama brought the motorcycle laden with a bomb.

Wahab had reportedly joined the Abu Sayyaf extremist group but later, as governor of southern Basilan province, backed U.S.-backed offensives against the militants who are notorious for bombings, kidnappings and beheadings.