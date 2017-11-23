DECATUR, Ill. (AP) — Macon County Sheriff Howard Buffett has become the latest inductee into Decatur, Illinois’ Wall of Fame.

The Herald & Review in Decatur reports Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe announced Buffett’s selection on Tuesday. She called Buffett “a man of purpose” whose contributions to the community go beyond simply writing checks.

The 62-year-old son of billionaire investor Warren Buffett was named sheriff Sept. 15 after Thomas Schneider retired. Buffett will serve until the end of the term in November 2018. He says won’t seek election to the office.

Buffett said the award came as a surprise, adding it was honor to be selected.

Buffett’s donations to Decatur in recent years have touched a wide variety of areas, including funding for the Boys and Girls Club of Decatur.