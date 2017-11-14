BALTIMORE (AP) — Federal prosecutors say a Philadelphia police officer has been charged in an alleged plot to sell drugs that has led to the indictment of eight officers in Baltimore.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office said in a statement that 33-year-old Officer Eric Troy Snell of Philadelphia was arrested at his home Tuesday.
Snell, who prosecutors say was formerly a Baltimore police officer, is charged with conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute heroin and cocaine. It could not be determined if he has a lawyer.
According to court documents, Snell met Jemell Rayam, now a detective, at the Baltimore police academy. They kept in contact after Snell joined the Philadelphia department in 2014.
Prosecutors say Snell, Rayam and Snell’s brother conspired to sell drugs seized during police operations in Baltimore.