A freelance journalist was shot and killed at his home in South Philadelphia early Monday, police said.

The journalist, Josh Kruger, 39, was shot seven times. Police said that no arrests had been made and that no weapon was found.

Police arrived at the scene about 1:30 a.m., and Kruger was pronounced dead at a hospital around 2:15 a.m.

Kruger had recently written articles for The Philadelphia Inquirer, The Philadelphia Citizen and BillyPenn.com., the news site of the local NPR and PBS affiliate WHYY. Recent topics included education, public art and LGBTQ issues.

His website says he struggled with “homelessness, addiction, HIV, poverty, and trauma,” and used those experiences to inform his journalism.

He worked for the Philadelphia city government from 2016-21, including as a spokesperson for the Office of Homeless Services, before returning to journalism.

Advertising

Police, responding to reports of gunshots, arrived to find Kruger in the street, Deputy Police Commissioner Frank Vanore told the Inquirer. Police believed that an intruder had entered his home and shot him and that Kruger then went outside seeking help before collapsing.

There were no signs of forced entry, Vanore told the Inquirer. “Either the door was open, or the offender knew how to get the door open. We just don’t know yet.”

Mayor Jim Kenney said in a statement: “Shocked and saddened by Josh Kruger’s death. He cared deeply about our city and its residents, which was evident in his public service and writing.”