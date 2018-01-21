PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Workers in Philadelphia are greasing light poles in a bid to prevent fans from climbing up them after the NFC Championship game.
Officials say the grease should make the poles too slippery to climb.
The workers applying the grease are jokingly calling themselves the “Crisco Cops.”
The Philadelphia Eagles are hosting the Minnesota Vikings in the championship game on Sunday night. The winning team will earn a spot in the Super Bowl.
Most Read Stories
- Seattle's Women's March: How it unfolded
- The WSU community comes out in full force to honor Tyler Hilinski in a candlelight vigil VIEW
- What you need to know about Seattle's Women’s March, related events
- Washington’s coast battered by major waves, flooding WATCH
- Renewal and resistance in Seattle — thousands take to streets for Women’s March WATCH