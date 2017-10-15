PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A Philadelphia elementary school will remain closed on Monday because of mold.
The School District of Philadelphia said in a statement Sunday evening that it’s in the “final stages of cleanup.”
Traces of mold were found in several classrooms at John B. Kelly Elementary School last Wednesday. The district says it was due to heating, ventilation and air-conditioning issues.
Officials say the elementary school will remain closed until it’s mold-free.
