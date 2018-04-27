NEW YORK (AP) — A notorious Philadelphia mob boss has pleaded guilty to an illegal gambling charge.
Joseph “Skinny Joey” entered the plea on Friday as part of deal allowing him to avoid a retrial in his New York City racketeering case.
The government had accused Merlino of profiting from gambling and health insurance schemes run by East Coast organized crime families. A trial ended with a hung jury in February.
Merlino once controlled the remnants of a Philadelphia organized crime family that was decimated by a bloody civil war in the 1980s and 1990s. He’s insisted he retired from the mob after serving a lengthy prison term.
He’ll remain on bail until sentencing on Sept. 13.