PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The city of Philadelphia is assisting more than 1,200 people who fled Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria devastated the island.

The Office of Emergency Management said Tuesday that 584 families from Puerto Rico and two from the U.S. Virgin Islands have registered with its disaster aid center.

Pennsylvania was not designated as a host state for Maria survivors by the federal government. The city says those who have come to Philadelphia have self-identified as needing assistance.

Without federal funding, Philadelphia is relying on nonprofit agencies, community-based organizations and public-private partnerships for help.

Many people in Puerto Rico remain without power two months after the Category 4 storm hit, killing at least 55 people and causing damage estimated at up to $95 billion.

The city says housing remains the most pressing need for those who came to Philadelphia.