TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — The Democratic candidate in New Jersey’s governor’s race is calling on Democrats around the country to return any money they’ve received from disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein.
Phil Murphy says he has not received any contributions from Weinstein but called “on all Democratic groups to immediately return any contributions they’ve received from him.”
Murphy’s comment comes after Republican opponent Lt. Gov. Kim Guadagno on Tuesday called on him to speak out against Weinstein after a series of sexual harassment allegations.
Murphy is a former Obama administration ambassador to Germany and is former finance chair of the Democratic National Committee.
Weinstein and his family have given more than $1.4 million in political donations since 1992, virtually all to Democrats.
Murphy says there’s no place in Democratic politics for “this type of behavior and attitude toward women.”