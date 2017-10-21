ABERDEEN, S.D. (AP) — Reports that that South Dakota’s pheasant population is down are not deterring hunters from out of state.
Many of the state’s airports were hopping in advance of Saturday’s non-resident pheasant opener, which is expected to be challenging after the state’s annual survey showed a 45 percent decrease in birds from the year before.
Hunters flying into Aberdeen Friday afternoon were greeted with promotional tumblers, pheasant sandwiches and tickets that offered a chance to win a free shotgun. One hunter who arrived, 77-year-old Eli Karter of Osprey, Florida, says the lower bird counts just mean a little more work.
Jim Kelly, who flew into Sioux Falls with a group of 21 hunters from North Carolina, says he’s not worried about the numbers because his party always gets its limit of pheasants.
Most Read Stories
- Give to panhandlers or don’t? Some towns try cracking down
- Ex-Seahawk Marshawn Lynch watches Raiders game from the stands, rides BART train after being ejected
- Seattle startup co-founder Matt Bencke was ‘a force of nature’ | Obituary
- A chilly La Niña winter likely in Pacific Northwest, but don’t fret about drenching of last year
- Check out this new drone footage of the Bertha-dug Highway 99 tunnel WATCH