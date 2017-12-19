PENDLETON, Ore. (AP) — Pheasant hunters in Eastern Oregon stopped two burglary suspects who picked the wrong canyon for a getaway.

Morrow County District Attorney Justin Nelson tells the East Oregonian a chase began after a Heppner man saw his neighbor’s Jeep Cherokee was being driven away. Nelson says the neighbor followed until the suspects fired a shot.

He says the Jeep thieves later broke into a shed and stole gas cans. From there, they got stuck in a ditch on property where a pheasant hunt was happening, and tried to set fire to the Jeep.

The hunters held the suspects at gunpoint until police arrived.

Nelson identified those arrested as 28-year-old Daniel Arce and 23-year-old Desireea Devin, both of Madras. They are charged with robbery, burglary and other crimes.

