OZARK, Mo. (AP) — A pharmacy chain based in southern Missouri is filing for bankruptcy.

Family Pharmacy, owned by state Rep. Lynn Morris, plans to continue operating its 20 retail pharmacies, two long-term care pharmacies and a specialty pharmacy while it works to sell most of its assets to Smith Drug Company.

A news release sent Monday says Family Pharmacy secured a $2 million loan from Smith so it could continue operating its businesses.

The Springfield News-Leader report s the company owes at least $30.4 million to three major creditors.

Morris said in a statement that the filing would ultimately be best for Family Pharmacy’s customers and employees.

Family Pharmacy’s has its corporate headquarters, a warehouse and a leased billing office in Ozark. The company opened in 1977.

___

Information from: Springfield News-Leader, http://www.news-leader.com