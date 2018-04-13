CAMDEN, N.J. (AP) — A pharmacist convicted of taking part in a long-running conspiracy to illegally distribute large quantities of oxycodone and other drugs from two pharmacies he owned is now headed to prison.
Federal prosecutors say Michael Ludwikowski received a 15-year sentence Thursday. He had been found guilty of six counts last August, including conspiracy and maintaining drug-involved premises.
Prosecutors say the 46-year-old Medford man and an employee at his two pharmacies in Medford distributed the drugs to addicts and others who presented phony prescriptions. The employee pleaded guilty in December 2016.
The scheme ran from March 2008 through August 2013. Prosecutors say customers who used the phony prescriptions generally paid in cash and provided gifts to Ludwikowski and his employee. In some instances, the customers filled phony prescriptions several times a week.
