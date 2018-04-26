SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — California utility regulators on Thursday fined Pacific Gas and Electric Co. $97.5 million over improper back-channel communications with their own agency following a deadly natural gas pipeline explosion.
The California Public Utilities Commission animously approved the penalty that will require PG&E to pay $6 million each to the cities of San Bruno and San Carlos, and $12 million to the state’s general fund, the San Francisco Chronicle reported.
PG&E will also forgo $63.5 million in revenue it would otherwise have collected from its customers in 2018 and 2019 and another $10 million the next time the commission sets the PG&E’s rates.
The commission already fined the company $1.6 billion over the Sept. 9, 2010 explosion of a PG&E natural gas pipeline beneath San Bruno that killed eight people and the company has spent hundreds of millions of dollars settling victims’ lawsuits.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Ex-policeman charged with decades-old serial killings VIEW
- 'Tase me, and you'll see what happens,' an American Airlines flier said. Police did — 10 times.
- A lynching memorial is opening in Alabama. The country has never seen anything like it VIEW
- He froze to death inside a multimillion-dollar town house — and now the state is investigating
- Recycling innovator Eric Lundgren loses appeal on computer restore discs, must serve 15-month prison term
Investigations into the explosion revealed improper private talks and emails between PG&E executives and two former commissioners, as well as their staff.
PG&E, the state’s largest utility, will not be able to pass on to its customers the costs of paying the fines, nor can it deduct those penalties from its taxes.
___
Information from: San Francisco Chronicle, http://www.sfgate.com