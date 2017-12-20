SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Pacific Gas & Electric Co. is suspending dividend payments to shareholders out of concern for any future finding of financial liability in Northern California’s devastating wildfires, the California utility said Wednesday.

In a statement, board chairman Richard C. Kelly said utility officials decided temporarily halting the payments “is prudent with respect to cash conservation” for the state’s largest utility.

State officials still are investigating the causes of the October wildfires, which killed 44 people and caused a state-estimated $9 billion dollars in property damage. California officials say the wine-country fires destroyed more houses than any disaster in the state since San Francisco’s 1906 earthquake.

Fire investigators say one possibility they are examining is whether power lines or other electrical equipment sparked the fires.

In California, utilities can be held financially responsible for damage if their equipment caused the problem, even if the utility was following all safety rules.