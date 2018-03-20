SALINA, Kan. (AP) — Petitioners are rallying to lift a ban on pit bulls in a north-central Kansas town.

The Wichita Eagle reports that the online petition calling for an end to Salina’s ban has more than 85,000 signatures as of Tuesday afternoon.

The petition was created by Joshua Allen, whose pit bull Lyha and her three puppies were taken by Salina Animal Services, a no-kill shelter. Allen also asks the city free Lyha and the puppies.

Salina has banned possessing pit bulls within city limits since 2004. Owning one is a misdemeanor usually carrying a fine of up to $200.

Allen calls Lyla “a loving dog who has never shown any aggression ever.”

The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals has long opposed breed-specific legislation, saying there’s no evidence such laws increase safety.

