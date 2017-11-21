MANDAN, N.D. (AP) — Prosecutors in a North Dakota county have been given a petition asking that all charges be dropped against remaining defendants charged in Dakota Access Pipeline protests.

The Bismarck Tribune reports the petition containing about 55,000 signatures was presented by representatives of the Lakota People’s Law Project to the Morton County State’s Attorney’s Office on Monday.

Morton County Assistant State’s Attorney Brian Grosinger confirmed receipt of the petition, but declined additional comment.

Court records show 493 pipeline-related cases have closed, 237 are open, 98 are inactive and three are on appeal.

