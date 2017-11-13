NEW YORK (AP) — A petition to remove the late Gov. Mario Cuomo’s name from the new Tappan Zee Bridge has garnered more than 45,000 signatures.

Monroe Mann, a Port Chester resident who posted the petition on change.org, wants the new bridge to keep its old Tappan Zee name rather than honoring the current Democratic governor’s father.

The petition says the name change should not be at the expense of history and certainly not taxpayers. It also says “it sounds cool to say, ‘I’m taking the Tappan Zee” and not cool “to say, ‘I’m taking the Cuomo.'”

Cuomo spokeswoman Abbey Fashouer told CBS New York that naming the bridge after Mario Cuomo “is a fitting tribute to a life-long public servant who achieved great things for the people of New York.”

