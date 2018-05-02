BETHEL, Alaska (AP) — Voters in Bethel will decide in October whether alcohol sales should continue in the city.
KYUK-AM reported Wednesday that a petition aiming to ban alcohol sales has gathered enough signatures to make the ballot.
City Clerk Lori Strickler said she anticipates the item will appear before the Council at the May 22 meeting for introduction, with a public hearing to follow on June 12.
If the local option proposition passes in October, Strickler says Bethel liquor stores would have 90 days to close after the Council certifies the election.
In January, the City Council approved a resolution to create a task force to focus on alcohol-related issues in the community.
___
Information from: KYUK-AM, http://www.kyuk.org