WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — An animal rights organization is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in the beating death of a Wichita man’s dog during a break-in.
People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals offered the reward Wednesday after the 10-year-old American bulldog, “Buffalo Boy,” was killed.
KAKE-TV reports the dog’s owner, Robert Miller, found his dog dead Sunday amid debris left by people who broke into his home. PETA says the dog was beaten with a bat.
Police say the break-in happened between Saturday evening and Sunday morning.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Deputy: Man threw exercise weight, fatally striking girl, 2
- 'Tase me, and you'll see what happens,' an American Airlines flier said. Police did — 10 times.
- He froze to death inside a multimillion-dollar town house — and now the state is investigating
- When Toronto suspect said ‘Kill me,’ an officer put away his gun
- The gaping hole in Sean Hannity's story about being Michael Cohen's client | Analysis
No arrests have been made.
___
Information from: KAKE-TV.