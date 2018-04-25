WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — An animal rights organization is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in the beating death of a Wichita man’s dog during a break-in.

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals offered the reward Wednesday after the 10-year-old American bulldog, “Buffalo Boy,” was killed.

KAKE-TV reports the dog’s owner, Robert Miller, found his dog dead Sunday amid debris left by people who broke into his home. PETA says the dog was beaten with a bat.

Police say the break-in happened between Saturday evening and Sunday morning.

No arrests have been made.

___

Information from: KAKE-TV.