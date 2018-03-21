ST. ROSE, La. (AP) — People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals says chemicals were apparently intentionally poured along a dog’s head and back, leaving him with burns all over his body.
PETA said in a news release Wednesday that it will offer a reward of up to $5,000 for information “leading to the arrest and conviction on cruelty charges of the person(s) responsible.”
A St. Rose, Louisiana resident found the injured 2-year-old Shih Tzu lying in a flower bed March 11.
The canine was rushed to Ark Animal Hospital for treatment and faces “a long, slow, and painful recovery.”
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- With police near, suspected Austin bomber blows himself up VIEW
- Teen shoots girl in Maryland school, killed in confrontation VIEW
- Neighbors baffled after naming of 24-year-old suspect
- Package bound for Austin explodes at Texas FedEx facility; second package recovered
- Ex-Playboy model sues to break silence on Trump
PETA says law enforcement officials have yet to make any arrests in connection with the incident.
But, a St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office spokesman tells NOLA.com/The Times-Picayune the incident has not been reported to them.
___
Information from: The Times-Picayune, http://www.nola.com