The Associated Press

ST. ROSE, La. (AP) — People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals says chemicals were apparently intentionally poured along a dog’s head and back, leaving him with burns all over his body.

PETA said in a news release Wednesday that it will offer a reward of up to $5,000 for information “leading to the arrest and conviction on cruelty charges of the person(s) responsible.”

A St. Rose, Louisiana resident found the injured 2-year-old Shih Tzu lying in a flower bed March 11.

The canine was rushed to Ark Animal Hospital for treatment and faces “a long, slow, and painful recovery.”

PETA says law enforcement officials have yet to make any arrests in connection with the incident.

But, a St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office spokesman tells NOLA.com/The Times-Picayune the incident has not been reported to them.

