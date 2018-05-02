SLAUGHTER BEACH, Del. (AP) — People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals has asked the Delaware town of Slaughter Beach to change its name.
The News Journal of Wilmington reports the animal advocacy group sent a letter Tuesday to town Mayor Harry Ward. The letter asks Ward rename the town to the “kinder, positive, and more appropriate ‘Sanctuary Beach.’ ” The letter asks the mayor to make the change before the end of horseshow crab spawning season, which ends around mid-June.
The group says the suggested name would better reflect the beach’s status as an official horseshoe crab sanctuary. Vice Mayor Ken Lewis says he and other town officials are bewildered by the group’s request. He says the origin of the town’s name is debated, but it wasn’t deemed Slaughter Beach after slaughtered animals.
Information from: The News Journal of Wilmington, Del., http://www.delawareonline.com