SANTA ROSA, Calif. (AP) — What Logan Hertel and his friends found in the wildfire scorched remains of their Northern California neighborhood wasn’t a treasured photo album, cherished wedding ring or even a scrawny cat.

What they found were about a dozen run-of-the-mill goldfish, sickly and living off ash.

The Mercury News reports the 21-year-old Santa Rosa Junior College student and his friends scooped up the fish from the tub and into a bowl, determined to reunite the fish with the people who lost them and likely much more when their home burned in October.

The wildfires that swept Sonoma, Napa and other counties in and around wine country killed 44 people and destroyed thousands of homes. Entire neighborhoods were leveled and communities are still struggling to rebuild and get life back to normal.

