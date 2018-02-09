ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota health officials say two children in the Twin Cities area got sick from salmonella poisoning after coming in contact with tainted pet food.
The Minnesota Department of Health said Friday that testing found the same salmonella DNA patterns in the siblings. One of the children was hospitalized last month with a painful bone condition.
An investigation found the children’s home contained Raws for Paws Ground Turkey Food, and that the pet food was contaminated.
The contaminated raw turkey pet food was produced on Oct. 12 and sold online on the Raws for Paws website. The product was recalled Monday by the manufacturer.
The Star Tribune reports health officials are urging pet owners to discard or return pet food with this brand, and to thoroughly clean bowls or surface areas.