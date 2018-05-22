SALEM, Ore. (AP) — A school district in Oregon accused by two LGBTQ students of harassment praised a settlement of the case on Tuesday amid a state investigation that has revealed pervasive discrimination that a new group will be tasked with combating.

Spokeswoman Victoria Nguyen says the state education department is reviewing the settlement. She says because the parties reached it voluntarily, the department will dismiss the case.

Under the settlement, North Bend High School Principal Bill Lucero must be gone by the start of the 2018-19 academic year.

The district also must ask the police department to remove a school police officer who told one of the students that she’s going to hell because of her sexual orientation.

A diversity and inclusion committee will be created to train staff and students.