LIMA, Peru (AP) — The head of Peru’s soccer federation has been arrested a few months after leading his country back to the World Cup for the first time in 36 years.
Prosecutors say Edwin Oviedo will be held initially for 15 days as they investigate his alleged role in a criminal network that paid for several judges to attend the World Cup in Russia.
The 47-year-old businessman was taken into custody Thursday at his home in a wealthy section of Lima. Police were also seeking access to the soccer federation’s offices.
The junkets for judges were allegedly aimed at buying support for Oviedo, who faces another investigation for allegedly ordering the killings of two sugar industry union leaders.
Oviedo has denied all accusations.
