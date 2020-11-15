Facing widespread opposition, Peru’s interim president stepped down on Sunday, his sixth day on the job, plunging a country already facing an economic tailspin and a devastating pandemic into a constitutional crisis.

The interim president, Manuel Merino, had taken power on Tuesday after legislators shocked the nation by voting to remove the popular incumbent, Martín Vizcarra, and then swearing in Merino, who was the head of Congress.

By giving up the presidency, Merino opened up a power vacuum and left Peruvians bracing for the prospect of living under a fifth president in five years, certain only that there is more turbulence to come.

Late Sunday evening, an attempt by Congress to push through a replacement for Merino failed after lawmakers balked at the Marxist credentials of the proposed candidate. That left the country effectively rudderless.

“The resignation of Merino is just the beginning of the end of the political crisis,” said Denisse Rodríguez-Olivari, a Peruvian political scientist at Humboldt University of Berlin. “There are still profound problems in the way the country is governed.”

From his first moments in office, Merino faced opposition from Peruvians who took to the streets in protest and from prominent political and social leaders, many of whom said they did not recognize him as the country’s leader.

On Sunday, after most of his Cabinet resigned and his last political allies abandoned him, the Congress that had put him in power called on him to step down, and Merino took heed.

“I present my irrevocable resignation,” he said in a video address to the nation. “I call for peace and unity of all Peruvians.”

The task of resolving Peru’s problem has fallen to its deeply unpopular and inexperienced Congress.

Elected in January, the lawmakers have proved more interested in pushing through their narrow business interests than governing a nation in crisis, analysts said. About half are under investigation for corruption and other crimes, and many in the country have blamed their political opportunism for the current turmoil.