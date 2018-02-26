PERU, Neb. (AP) — A Peru State College football player has died from injuries he sustained in a weekend car crash.
A college spokesman says Justin Haystrand was airlifted to a hospital following Sunday’s wreck. Spokesman Jason Hogue says Haystrand was pronounced dead on Monday.
Details about the crash were not immediately available.
The Lincoln Journal Star reports the junior from New Port Richey, Florida, was a kinesiology major.
Peru State planned to have a moment of silence before Monday night’s basketball game. A candlelight vigil is also scheduled for Tuesday.
The newspaper says Haystrand scored five touchdowns last season.
Information from: Lincoln Journal Star, http://www.journalstar.com