LIMA, Peru (AP) — Peru says it’s formally asking U.S. officials to send former President Alejandro Toledo home to be tried for a massive corruption scheme.
The Foreign Ministry said Friday that it’s delivered extradition papers to the U.S. State Department.
Prosecutors accuse the ex-president of taking bribes worth $20 million from the Odebrecht construction firm in exchange for approval to build of a road linking Brazil and Peru.
Peruvian authorities say Toledo has been spotted in the U.S. cities of New York and San Francisco.
Toledo served as president from 2001 to 2006. He’s one of Peru’s four past presidents suspected of having links to Odebrecht.
Officials for the Brazilian construction firm have admitted to paying $800 million in bribes to politicians throughout Latin America.
Authorities say $29 million went to Peruvian officials.