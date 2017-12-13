LIMA, Peru (AP) — Peruvian President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski is in hot water over decade-old payments he received as a consultant to a giant Brazilian construction company at the center of Latin America’s biggest graft scandal.
Kuczynski said in a televised address Wednesday that he will meet with a congressional committee investigating payments from Odebrecht to dozens of political leaders.
The former Wall Street investor said that in five decades in business he earned his compensation honorably and that as a public official he never favored any of his former clients.
Lawmakers on Wednesday presented documents provided by Odebrecht that show a consulting business owned by Kuczysnki received $782,000 in payments between 2004 and 2007 from two consortiums led by the Brazilian firm.
Kuczynski had previously denied any ties to Odebrecht.