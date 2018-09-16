LIMA, Peru (AP) — Peru’s president is facing a standoff with lawmakers over his call for a referendum on anti-corruption measures.
In a televised speech Sunday night, President Martin Vizcarra ordered the opposition-dominated congress to hold a special session Wednesday to debate his proposal.
If they block it in a no-confidence vote, Vizcarra will then be empowered by Peru’s constitution to dissolve congress, something he has already threatened.
Peru’s congress was last closed in 1992 during the authoritarian rule of Alberto Fujimori.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- California professor, writer of confidential Kavanaugh letter, speaks out about her allegation of sexual assault
- Labrador dog named Lucy saves Oregon man from sex conviction
- Florence crawls west, with fierce rains and rising rivers VIEW
- Trump’s China tariffs would hit more than 1,000 products
- Florida Taco Bell employee refuses to help client who doesn’t speak Spanish WATCH
But polls suggest they are rallying behind Vizcarra’s campaign to clean up politics following the leak of several videos showing judges negotiating bribes with politicians to settle cases.
Vizcarra took over as president in March after Pedro Pablo Kuczynski resigned amid a vote-buying scandal.