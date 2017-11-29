BOSTON (AP) — Fans of the rock band Boston can get more than a feeling at an upcoming auction — they can actually get their hands on the personal belongings of lead singer Brad Delp.

Delp’s 1873 concert grand piano, an electric guitar, silver glitter platform stage shoes and even his driver’s license are among the items for sale by Boston-based RR Auction starting Dec. 7.

The belongings are from the personal collection of Delp’s wife, Micki, and two children.

Delp joined Boston in the early 1970s and the band rocketed to fame in 1976 with their self-titled debut album that for years was the biggest selling debut album of all-time. Delp not only provided the band’s signature vocals, but wrote some songs and lyrics.

He took his own life in 2007.