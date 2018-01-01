PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — The California Highway Patrol says a person was struck and killed while walking on Interstate 210 near Pasadena.
The CHP says the death was reported around 1 a.m. Monday in westbound lanes.
Officer Stephan Brandt says the victim was struck multiple times. Investigators didn’t immediately know why the person was walking in lanes.
All westbound lanes were closed for more than three hours during the investigation.
Most Read Stories
- Deaths among King County's homeless reach new high amid growing crisis
- Seattle settles sexual-abuse lawsuit with Ed Murray accuser
- No playoffs, no 10th victory, no nothing as Blair Walsh misses FG for Seahawks
- You can’t deny it, these Seahawks got exactly what they deserved — no spot in playoffs
- The Huskies have come a long way under Chris Petersen, but the final step is proving tough | Larry Stone