PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — The California Highway Patrol says a person was struck and killed while walking on Interstate 210 near Pasadena.

The CHP says the death was reported around 1 a.m. Monday in westbound lanes.

Officer Stephan Brandt says the victim was struck multiple times. Investigators didn’t immediately know why the person was walking in lanes.

All westbound lanes were closed for more than three hours during the investigation.