SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Police say a person was hospitalized after being shot in Salem.
KATU-TV reports that police responded to reports of shots fired near Lancaster Drive Northeast and Sunnyview Road Northeast at 11:49 p.m. Sunday.
People in the area reported hearing multiple shots fired.
Police say the victim went to a hospital.
No one had been arrested by Monday.
