HOXIE, Ark. (AP) — Authorities say one person was found dead after a house fire in northeast Arkansas.

According to Jonesboro television station KAIT , the fire was reported early Saturday at a home in Hoxie, about 115 miles (185 kilometers) northeast of Little Rock.

Authorities say the home was engulfed in flames when crews arrived shortly after 6:30 a.m. Saturday. Hoxie Fire Department Chief Chris Ditto says firefighters found the person dead in the home after extinguishing the fire.

The person’s name has not yet been released, and Ditto says an autopsy will be conducted to determine a cause of death.

