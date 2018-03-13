GREAT FALLS, Mont. (AP) — One person was found dead after a house fire south of the town of Cascade.

Cascade County Sheriff Bob Edwards says the deceased hasn’t been identified.

Edwards says the fire was reported at about 4:30 a.m. Tuesday. When emergency responders arrived the house was fully engulfed in flames.

After the fire was extinguished, first responders discovered that a person had died in the fire.

The case is still under investigation.