GREAT FALLS, Mont. (AP) — One person was found dead after a house fire south of the town of Cascade.
Cascade County Sheriff Bob Edwards says the deceased hasn’t been identified.
Edwards says the fire was reported at about 4:30 a.m. Tuesday. When emergency responders arrived the house was fully engulfed in flames.
After the fire was extinguished, first responders discovered that a person had died in the fire.
The case is still under investigation.