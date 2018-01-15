TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Topeka police are searching for a woman they believe might have witnessed a homicide near Washburn University.
Police Lt. Steve Roth says officers responding to a report of shots fired Sunday morning found a man dead inside a car.
Police say someone was seen running from the scene onto the Washburn University campus. The school issued an alert asking students to shelter in place but lifted it when the suspect couldn’t be found on campus.
The victim’s name and details about the suspect were not immediately released.
This was Topeka’s third homicide in the new year.