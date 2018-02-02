RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Former gubernatorial candidate Tom Perriello is starting a new political action committee he says will help a new generation of progressive leaders.
Perriello said Thursday the New Virginia Way PAC’s first project will be to re-elect freshman Democratic state House members. Democrats harnessed voter antipathy of President Donald Trump to make major gains in the state House last year.
A former congressman and State Department official, Perriello mounted an unsuccessful insurgent campaign against now-Gov. Ralph Northam in last year’s Democratic primary.
Northam also has a PAC that will likely raise money to support Democratic candidates.
Most Read Stories
- Seattleites making a run to the border for ... Coke? | Danny Westneat
- African-American man fighting for his life after unprovoked racist ‘rage’ attack in Auburn
- Ed Murray’s time as Seattle mayor boosted his pension past $100,000 a year for life
- Texts and emails reveal behind-the-scenes battles as Ed Murray tried to save his career
- Four-star DB Julius Irvin chooses the Huskies over Alabama and USC
The next statehouse elections are set for 2019, when both House and Senate seats will be contested.