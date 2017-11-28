CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — Due to a technicality, a judge has dismissed perjury charges against a Tennessee detective accused of lying under oath about a rape case involving high school basketball players.
Criminal Court Judge Tom Greenholtz said the juvenile court where the detective’s testimony occurred didn’t have legal authority to hold a preliminary hearing.
Gatlinburg detective Rodney Burns had faced two counts of aggravated perjury based on testimony about a freshman Ooltewah (OOL’-teh-wah) High School basketball player who prosecutors said was sexually assaulted by teammates. Burns faced two counts of aggravated perjury in Hamilton County because prosecutors said he made “untruthful statements” during a February 2016 hearing in which he said the assault had been blown out of proportion.
Burns’ attorney applauded the dismissal in a statement and maintained that the detective hadn’t committed perjury.
Most Read Stories
- This City Hall, brought to you by Amazon | Danny Westneat
- Here are the bowl game possibilities for the UW Huskies after their Apple Cup win
- 'Vigorous' weather system from Alaska will bring blustery Tuesday to Seattle area
- New CEO Kevin McAllister pushes Boeing to be ‘faster, nimbler’ as decision looms with new jet
- Seattle-area homebuyers needed $11,000 pay raise in past year to keep up with rising prices