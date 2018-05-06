ROCK SPRINGS, Wyo. (AP) — A Wyoming gubernatorial candidate says he’s switching from the Republican Party to the Constitution Party.

Rock Springs veterinarian Rex Rammell has been a perennial candidate for the GOP in Idaho and Wyoming for more than a decade, including a failed run for the U.S. House in 2016.

He’s reportedly described himself as “Wyoming’s Donald Trump” and pledged to take control of the state’s federal lands by force if necessary.

Rammell said in a Sunday email he’ll reveal his reasons for switching affiliations during events Thursday in Casper and Cheyenne.

He recently told the Jackson Hole News and Guide that he could get more attention as a third-party candidate.

Other announced Republicans in the gubernatorial race include state Treasurer Mark Gordon, Cheyenne attorney Harriet Hageman, Bill Dahlin, of Sheridan and Taylor Haynes, of Cheyenne.