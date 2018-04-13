SALISBURY, Md. (AP) — Perdue Farms is marking the 50th anniversary of the Perdue brand and of its processing plant on Maryland’s Eastern Shore.

The Daily Times reports local and state officials attended an anniversary celebration in Salisbury on Friday.

The company said in a statement that the Salisbury plant was instrumental in Perdue’s evolution from a local company raising chickens sold at live auctions to the fourth largest poultry company in the U.S.

According to a company timeline, the plant had 350 workers and a payroll of $1.5 million in 1968. Today it has 600 employees and a payroll of $16.6 million.

