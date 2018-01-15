PEORIA, Ill. (AP) — There’s a tall, newborn resident at the Peoria Zoo in Illinois, but she needs a name.
The zoo is asking for the public’s help in naming a baby giraffe that was born this month to parents Vivian and Taji. Starting on Jan. 26, people can go to the zoo’s website and, for a $1 donation, suggest a name.
The (Peoria) Journal Sta r reports the zoo plans to announce the winning name on March 1.
The zoo says the giraffe is bonding with her mother in the Africa exhibit. She was born on Jan. 7, weighing 122 pounds and measuring 5 feet 10 inches tall (1.8 meters).
Weather and health permitting, the zoo will allow visitors to see the giraffes in their quarters beginning Feb. 1.