LINCOLN, Ill. (AP) — The National Weather Service continues to issue wind chill advisories for parts of northern and central Illinois as the state sees frigid conditions.

Forecasters warned of frost bite and hypothermia chances if precautions aren’t taken. The (Peoria) Journal Star reports that an 86-year-old Peoria woman died over the weekend from cold exposure. Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood called the death a “sincere tragedy.” He urged residents to protect themselves from the cold and check on their elderly neighbors.

The weather service issued advisories warning of subzero wind chills Wednesday evening into Thursday. Overnight wind chills were forecast as low as -25 degrees in parts of Illinois. The weather service in central Illinois said temperatures could drop to -9 overnight Wednesday. In northern Illinois, forecasters said overnight temperatures could fall to -10.