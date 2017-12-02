MOUNT CLEMENS, Mich. (AP) — The Macomb County sheriff’s office and Friend of the Court are planning a weeklong effort to locate people wanted for not paying child support.

The sweep starts Monday. Authorities are hoping individuals show up at the county office in Mount Clemens to avoid arrest.

The sheriff’s office says people who voluntarily appear will be given a chance to have their cases reviewed to determine if they qualify for a program that reduces the balance owed to the state.

Macomb County is in suburban Detroit.