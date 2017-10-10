LAS VEGAS (AP) — Concertgoers and family members of those who attended a country music festival in Las Vegas are seeking to recover the belongings left behind in panic during what would be the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

Lawn chairs, baby strollers, cowboy hats, boots and thousands of other items were discarded as 22,000 people fled the concert venue while bullets flew from a room at Mandalay Bay hotel casino across Las Vegas Boulevard.

FBI investigators spent a week combing the crime scene, carefully cataloguing evidence and separating personal items before transporting them to an assistance center set up at the convention center.

People seeking their items Monday walked in quietly to the convention center hall.

The somber mood at the hall was occasionally deepened by weeping.